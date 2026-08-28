Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte Meets Azad Maidan Police, Alleges Manoj Jarange Patil Threatens Mumbai Stability | AI

Mumbai: Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte has alleged that activist Manoj Jarange Patil is attempting to politically destabilise Mumbai and has urged the police to take seriously the alleged threats of disrupting the city’s infrastructure and targeting the residences of important persons. Today Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte has met to Senior police Inspector of Azad Maidan police station Raja Bidkar.

Sadavarte Calls Alleged Remarks On Railway Tracks, Airports ‘Extremist Language’

Speaking to the media, Sadavarte alleged that Jarange had made statements about damaging railway tracks and airports and targeting the homes of important individuals, describing such remarks as “extremist language.”

“Mumbai is the financial capital of the country, and no one has the right to threaten to disrupt the city,” Sadavarte said, adding that while the Constitution provides citizens the right to protest, such protests are subject to legal restrictions.

Advocate Says Protests Must Follow Constitutional Limits

Sadavarte further alleged that recording and publicly circulating phone conversations of members of the Teli and OBC communities amounted to intimidation and should be taken seriously. He said that Gangadhar Kalkute had submitted an application to the Azad Maidan Police, which, according to Sadavarte, contained allegations amounting to a threat to Mumbai. He urged the police to examine the application seriously and take appropriate legal action.

Referring to the violence and clashes that allegedly occurred during protests at Antarwali Sarati, Sadavarte claimed that Jarange had previously been associated with incidents involving violence and urged the police not to wait for directions from the Mantralaya before acting on alleged threats.

Concerns Raised Over Alleged Phone Recording And Circulation

Sadavarte alleged that the ongoing agitation had a political motive, claiming that it was linked to the fact that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis belongs to a non-Maratha community. He accused certain political leaders of being active or indirectly supporting the agitation.

He also alleged that former Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Maratha leaders were active in the movement and claimed that the agitation had support from sections both within and outside the ruling establishment.

Alleges Political Motive Behind Maratha Agitation

Sadavarte further alleged that Jarange was being used as a “political pawn”, and made allegations regarding his alleged links with Eknath Shinde. He also criticised state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, alleging that he had not publicly condemned Jarange’s statements.

On the reservation issue, Sadavarte claimed that he had received calls from members of the Maratha community saying that they wanted EWS reservation rather than Maratha reservation. He also questioned the use of the surname “Patil” in the context of the agitation, saying that the Constitution does not provide for any such designation and that people from various communities can use the surname.

Regarding the proposed Maratha agitation in Mumbai, Sadavarte said that even a gathering of around 250 people near Azad Maidan can cause disruption, while the proposed protest could attract around 40,000 people. He said police had assured them that legal measures would be taken to maintain law and order. Sadavarte concluded by urging the Azad Maidan Police to take appropriate action on the application submitted by Gangadhar Kalkute and thoroughly investigate the alleged threats.

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