Thane Tourists Stranded In Nepal Floods: Seven Remain Uncontactable As District Admin Coordinates Rescue Efforts | AI

​Thane: Severe flooding caused by the swelling Bhotekoshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district has disrupted normal life, leaving several tourists and Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from Maharashtra's Thane district stranded. District Collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal has urged citizens to avoid rumors and contact the emergency control room for authentic information. The local administration is maintaining continuous coordination with authorities in Nepal to ensure the safety of trapped travelers.

Some Thane Tourists Reach Safe Zone Near China Border

​While Rekha Satish Patankar and Satish Patankar from Samata Nagar, Thane, along with 27 other tourists, have safely reached a migration center near the China border, seven tourists from the district remain uncontactable. Samir Joshi and Aparna Joshi from Naupada lost contact on August 26 after reaching the Nepal-China border. Similarly, Sanjay Rajmal Patil and Nalini Sanjay Patil from Kalyan, who were staying at Hotel Shanker in Kathmandu via Kerung with a group of 31 tourists, remain untraceable and have been listed by the Nepal Tourist Board. Additionally, Rajnish Raghunath Natu from Balkum, Bhand Yashas from Vashi, and Sunil Sudarshan Subhedar from Dombivli are currently missing.

​The district administration has requested family members of stranded tourists to immediately register full details—including the missing person's name, mobile number, last known location or hotel name in Nepal, tour operator details, and co-traveler information—with the District Emergency Operations Center. Families can reach the emergency control room via the toll-free number 1077, or by calling +91 9372338827 and 022-25301740.

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