Fake Cops Rob Man Carrying Gold And Diamonds Worth ₹25 Lakh Near Mumbai’s Chira Bazar, Police Launch Probe | AI

Mumbai: Three unidentified men allegedly posing as police officers cheated a man carrying gold and diamonds worth around ₹25 lakh near Chira Bazar, prompting the L.T. Marg Police to register a case.

Accused Arrived On Motorcycles, Claimed To Be Police Personnel

According to the complaint filed by Pradip Kadam, the three accused arrived on two motorcycles, wearing helmets and masks. They allegedly introduced themselves as police personnel and stopped and searched the complainant, who was carrying gold and diamond valuables in a bag.

The accused allegedly took advantage of the situation, cheated the complainant and fled from the spot with the valuables. The L.T. Marg Police have registered a case of cheating by impersonation under Sections 318(4), 204 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and conducting further investigation to identify and trace the three accused.

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