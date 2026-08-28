IAF Announces Flagship 'Sekhon Air Force Marathon 2026' Across 7 Cities; Registrations Open in Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened registrations for the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026 (SIM-26). Scheduled to take place on October 4, the mass-participation event will be hosted simultaneously across seven major cities, with Headquarters Maintenance Command spearheading the Mumbai edition.

Marathon Pays Tribute To IAF Hero Of 1971 War

The marathon pays tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who single-handedly defended Srinagar Airfield during the 1971 war and remains the sole recipient of India's highest military decoration from the Air Force. The event is aimed at a major public outreach initiative aimed at channeling national resolve into physical endurance.

Defence officials emphasised that the significance of SIM-26 holds enhanced resonance following recent military engagements, particularly Operation Sindoor, which underscored the operational readiness, tactical synergy, and resolve of the armed forces in safeguarding national sovereignty. The IAF aims to translate this spirit of defensive fortitude into a nationwide movement promoting discipline, mental strength and physical fitness among Indian youth, while directly aligning with the union government's Fit India Movement.

IAF Links Event With National Fitness And Defence Awareness Campaign

"SIM-26 is envisaged as a vital bridging effort between the military and the civilian populace, motivating young citizens to adopt healthy lifestyle choices while inspiring them to consider a career in the Armed Forces,” a Defence spokesperson said.

The Mumbai leg of the marathon will flag off from Cross Maidan in South Mumbai, featuring timed categories tailored for both competitive athletes and amateur runners. The participants registering for 21.1km half marathon will have to pay Rs 2,000 whereas for Defence personnel, it will be Rs 1,500. Other categories include 5K Run and 10K Run.

The organisers are expecting thousands of civilian runners, veterans, armed forces personnel and fitness enthusiasts to line the streets of Mumbai. Interested participants can complete their registrations online via the official portal at www.sekhoniafmarathon.in or through standard event ticketing platforms.

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