Thane Infra Update: Metro 4, 4A Rolling Stock Gets Safety Clearance, Gaimukh-Cadbury Stretch Nears Launch

Safety certification advances preparations for passenger services on Thane’s Gaimukh-Cadbury Junction metro stretch |

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The first phase of Thane’s Metro 4 and 4A has moved a step closer to passenger operations with safety clearance to the rolling stock obtained for the corridor.

The clearance covers the trains to be deployed on the initial operational stretch and marks another key regulatory milestone for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is working towards commencing services between Gaimukh and Cadbury Junction.

Gaimukh Facility Prepared

For the first phase, six rakes are planned to be deployed for passenger services. Since the main Metro 4 depot is yet to be completed, MMRDA has developed a pit line at Gaimukh to facilitate stabling, inspection and routine maintenance of the trains.

The Gaimukh facility comprises two island platforms and four lines. Two lines will be used for passenger operations, while the remaining two have been earmarked for servicing and handling the rakes.

Recently, CMRS officials conducted a pit line inspection and the final clearance is awaited, according to the MMRDA.

RDSO Certification Received

The safety clearance for the rolling stock comes after the corridor cleared the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) certification in June. The RDSO testing examined critical systems, including rolling stock, track, signalling, train speeds and safety mechanisms.

The first phase comprises the 10.5-km Gaimukh-Cadbury Junction section, covering eight stations, according to the latest operational plan. The corridor has been undergoing regulatory scrutiny as MMRDA works towards obtaining all mandatory approvals before opening it to commuters.

The latest clearance follows a prolonged certification process for the corridor. The RDSO certification for the first phase was received on June 2, 2026, after nearly 209 days of waiting and coordination with various agencies.

Trial Runs Conducted

The corridor had earlier witnessed trial runs on the initial 4.4-km section covering Gaimukh, Govaniwada, Kasarvadavali and Vijay Garden. The trains used during the trials had remained stationed on the elevated stretch for several months, drawing criticism after photographs and videos of the dust-covered rakes surfaced on social media.

Also Watch:

Metro Line 4 runs between Wadala and Kasarvadavali, while Metro 4A extends the corridor towards Gaimukh. The combined corridor is planned as a major east-west connectivity link between Mumbai and Thane.

The full Metro 4 corridor is 32.32 km long, while Metro 4A adds another 2.88 km. Together, they are planned to provide connectivity with several existing and upcoming metro corridors and railway networks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/