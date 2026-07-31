'Manoj Jarange Won't Need To Launch Protest': Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Assures; Says 'Misunderstanding' With CM Fadnavis Has Been Cleared

BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Meets Pro-Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Ahead of Assembly Elections |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Friday expressed confidence that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil would not need to launch another agitation, stating that the state government would share a detailed status report on the implementation of reservation-related decisions.

Addressing a press conference, Vikhe Patil said the government has already initiated the administrative process to implement decisions taken on the Maratha reservation issue. "A detailed report explaining the government's decisions, ongoing work and timelines will be sent to Manoj Jarange. After he reviews it, and after I personally meet him, I am confident his concerns will be addressed and there will be no need for another protest," he said, as quoted by Divya Marathi.

Jarange Warns Of Fresh Protest

Jarange had recently warned of a fresh agitation, declaring that it would be either me or the government if the reservation demands remained unfulfilled.

The minister said the government has appointed 25 experts proficient in Persian and Modi scripts on a permanent honorarium basis to examine old Hyderabad Gazette records and the 58 lakh Kunbi entries, a key aspect of the reservation process. He added that helplines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have also been introduced at district collector offices to facilitate the verification process.

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Vikhe Patil further claimed that the 'misunderstanding' Jarange allegedly had about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had been largely cleared following discussions.

"Historic decisions regarding the Maratha reservation were taken under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. I have spoken with Manoj Jarange, and the misunderstanding regarding Fadnavis has been resolved to a great extent. Those who have accepted the demands should be acknowledged positively," he said.

Vikhe Patil Responds To Dipke's Allegations

Responding to allegations made by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who claimed he had received threats and an offer to join the BJP during his protest in Delhi, Vikhe Patil challenged him to identify those responsible.

"Instead of creating suspicion, Abhijeet Dipke should come forward and clearly name who threatened him and who offered him entry into the BJP. No one should attempt to defame the Bharatiya Janata Party without evidence," the minister said.

He also cautioned Dipke against being influenced by opposition parties, alleging that some political groups were attempting to exploit the anti-paper leak movement for political gains after losing public support.

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