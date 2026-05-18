Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says His Work For The Maratha Community Is Unmatched

CM Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Dy CM Eknath Shinde (R) | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday claimed that no government in Maharashtra’s history has done more work for the Maratha community than the current administration led by him and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He said the state government has not shut down any schemes for the Maratha community and instead has strengthened them further.

‘Govt Has Launched Schemes For Maratha Community’

Fadnavis was speaking to journalists after the concluding ceremony of the Pune Agri Hackathon. He said the government has launched several financial and educational schemes for the Maratha community. According to him, the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation is helping create entrepreneurs on a large scale, while SARATHI is supporting students and youth preparing for administrative services.

The chief minister said the government is also providing hostel facilities, a subsistence allowance and other forms of assistance to students from the Maratha community. He rejected allegations that schemes meant for the community had been discontinued.

About Certificate Verification Process…

Speaking on the Maratha reservation issue, Fadnavis said the certificate verification process is being carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. He said certificates are being issued to all eligible applicants under the rules. He added that the Supreme Court has already set up a committee and fixed the criteria for validity checks, leaving no scope for government interference.

Fadnavis also referred to the pending case related to the Satara Gazette in the High Court. He said the state government is acting according to the advice of the Law and Judiciary Department to avoid any contempt of court.

Read Also Maharashtra To Implement Farm Loan Waiver Before June 30, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

On Farmer Loan Waiver Issue…

On the issue of the farmer loan waiver, the chief minister said the state government’s preparations are in the final stage. He said a meeting of the cabinet subcommittee has already been held, and some additional information has been sought. He clarified that the loan waiver process would begin once the information is received and assured that the waiver would be implemented before June 30.

Fadnavis also spoke about the problems faced by onion farmers. He said onion exports have been affected because of the international situation. According to him, onions from Maharashtra are not reaching markets in Bangladesh and Gulf countries. He said prices have fallen due to high production and low demand. To provide relief to farmers, the central government has started purchasing onions at Rs 12.50 per kg, he added.