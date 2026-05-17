Pune: Maharashtra Government To Announce Farm Loan Waiver Before June 30, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the state government will officially declare a farm loan waiver before June 30. He said the process is in its final stage, and only a few technical details from some districts are pending.

Fadnavis made the announcement while speaking to reporters after the closing ceremony of the Pune Agro Hackathon 2026 held in Pune. He said a meeting of the cabinet subcommittee on the loan waiver has already taken place, and the government will make the final announcement once all district-level data is received.

‘Maharashtra Not Facing Any Electricity Shortage’

The chief minister also claimed that Maharashtra is not facing any electricity shortage. According to him, the state currently has more power available than required. He said temporary disruptions in some areas are caused by technical issues and not due to any energy crisis.

Speaking about the anti-drug drive, Fadnavis said drug abuse is a national challenge, and Maharashtra is actively participating in the crackdown being carried out under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also rejected comparisons of Maharashtra with “Udta Punjab", saying such remarks unfairly damage the state’s image.

About Meeting With Parth Pawar…

On his recent meeting with Parth Pawar, the Chief Minister said there was nothing politically unusual about it, as Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. He said the discussion focused on administrative and political matters.

Addressing the issue of falling onion prices, Fadnavis said exports to Bangladesh and Gulf countries have dropped due to international conditions. At the same time, increased production has led to lower market demand and falling prices. He said the Centre has now started procuring onions at ₹12.50 per kilogram to provide relief to farmers.

‘Govt Committed To Welfare Of Marathi Community’

On the Maratha reservation issue, the Chief Minister said the government remains committed to the welfare of the Maratha community. Responding to fresh protest warnings by Manoj Jarange, he said the government has continued schemes related to education, scholarships, hostels, financial assistance and entrepreneurship development for the community.

Fadnavis also said thousands of young entrepreneurs have benefited through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation and clarified that no welfare scheme has been stopped. He added that caste validity certification is being handled according to Supreme Court guidelines and assured that the government is dealing with Maratha community issues sensitively.