Maharashtra Budget 2026: CM Fadnavis Says Maharashtra Budget Aims For ‘Viksit Maharashtra’ In Line With Viksit Bharat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government has presented a Rs 7,69,437 crore budget in the Assembly, with a strong focus on agriculture, industry, job creation and infrastructure development.

Speaking to media after the budget presentation, Fadnavis said the government has prioritised key sectors to accelerate economic growth while expanding welfare initiatives for vulnerable sections of society.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said special programmes have been designed to empower Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women, while several schemes have also been introduced for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

One of the major announcements in the budget is the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, fulfilling an election promise made by the ruling alliance. Under the scheme, the state government will waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers.

Fadnavis said the government has also announced multiple new initiatives aimed at building a “Viksit Maharashtra” in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat.”

Highlighting fiscal discipline, the chief minister said the state has maintained key financial indicators within prudent limits. The fiscal deficit has been kept below three per cent, while the revenue deficit has been maintained within one per cent. The debt-to-GDP ratio has also been limited to around 18 per cent, he added.

The government has continued several ongoing welfare initiatives, including the Ladli Behan scheme and free electricity schemes for farmers, while also introducing new programmes.

Fadnavis said the government has tried to present a balanced budget that combines welfare measures with fiscal responsibility.