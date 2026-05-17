Maharashtra To Implement Farm Loan Waiver Before June 30, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the state government will implement a farm loan waiver before June 30 as preparations have entered the final stage.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that the state cabinet has already held detailed discussions and the scheme will be rolled out once data from a few remaining districts is received.

When asked about Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's decision to launch a fresh agitation over the reservation issue, the chief minister asserted that the state government has consistently taken steps for the community.

"Various institutions have been established, and Maratha youth are performing well in competitive exams for civil services. Education scholarships, hostels, and maintenance allowances are all ongoing. No scheme has been discontinued," he said.

Jarange has announced an indefinite hunger strike from May 30 over the community’s “unfulfilled” demands and given the Maharashtra government a deadline of May 29 to distribute Kunbi caste certificates in Marathwada, while accusing Fadnavis of halting the process.

The chief minister clarified that there is no large-scale pending backlog of Kunbi certificates.

"Certificates are issued to those who meet the rules and criteria. The process is carried out in keeping with the Supreme Court's directives. Sub-committees and eligibility criteria have also been formed accordingly. The state government cannot interfere in this process," he added.

Fadnavis said that preparations for the farm loan waiver are in the final stage.

"Discussions have been held in the state cabinet. We have sought data from some districts, and once it is received, we will implement the loan waiver before June 30," he said.

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The chief minister, who attended the second edition of the International Agri Hackathon, said, "Four products have been selected at the event, and they will be converted into commercial ventures." From next year, the programme will be called the 'Maharashtra Agri Hackathon', and the best project award will be named after the late Ajit Pawar, he said.

During one of the civic programmes, the chief minister appealed to party workers to avoid following his convoy in their personal vehicles.

"Do not take your cars and follow us (ministers). We have to respond to the (austerity) appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curtail the use of fuel," he urged.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)