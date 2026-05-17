Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Credits Citizens For Water Supply In South Pune

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday credited citizens and local forums for the successful implementation of equal water supply scheme in parts of south Pune and said persistent follow-ups by residents played a key role in ensuring water reached the area after years of delay.

Addressing a function organised to mark the commencement of regular water supply under the scheme in Dorabjee Paradise, Mohammadwadi, NIBM and adjoining areas, Fadnavis said the programme was “one of the most important” for him as it reflected the outcome of sustained efforts by citizens.

"Many residents, organisations and forums were consistently following up on the issue. Some people would send me SMSes every week asking when the work would be completed. Today, I am happy that water has finally reached their homes," he said.

He hailed local citizen groups such as Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation (MURWDF), which had spearheaded campaigns and follow-ups over the water crisis in the area.

Referring to Pune’s long-standing water distribution issues, Fadnavis said the city earlier claimed to have one of the highest per capita water availability figures in the country, but citizens often complained that water existed only "on paper".

"There was leakage of nearly 40 to 50 per cent in the distribution network. Therefore, in 2015, we decided to implement the equal water supply policy. The government focused on building a robust distribution system to make every drop of water accountable and reduce wastage, ensuring equitable supply to households," he explained.

The CM also acknowledged the efforts of Union Minister of State and local MP Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Additional Commissioner Pavneet Kaur for pursuing the project.

Residents in the area expressed satisfaction as regular water supply has started after years of waiting, while organisers highlighted the role of citizen-led movements in bringing attention to the issue.

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Large number of societies in Mohammadwadi and Undri suburbs are dependent on private water tankers, forcing citizens and local forums to follow up with the civic administration by submitting petitions and holding protests.

Last month, two persons died after coming under the wheels of water tankers, which triggered widespread protest in the area demanding water supply from PMC.

The role played by PMC commissioner Ram and additional commissioner Kaur expedited the water infrastructure work in the area, ensuring supply to overhead tanks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)