Mumbai Property Registrations Set To Hit 14-Year High In August 2026 At 12,503; Stamp Duty Revenue Seen At ₹1,123 Crore | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai city covering the area under BMC jurisdiction is projected to record 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase and the highest for the month in over 14 years. The Maharashtra Government expected to collect INR 1,123 crore (cr) in stamp duty during the month making a 12% YoY rise, reflecting sustained homebuyer demand despite a high base. The findings are based on the data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps as analysed by Knight Frank India.

Mumbai property sale registration and government revenue collection

Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR); Knight Frank India

*Data forecasted based on pre-day run rate

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, stated, “Mumbai’s residential market continues to see healthy demand, with August 2026 projected to record the highest property registrations for the month in more than 14 years. While registration and stamp duty collections have moderated sequentially, their strong YoY growth underscores the continued strength and resilience of underlying housing demand. The increase in activity, alongside higher stamp duty collections compared to the same period last year, points to sustained homebuyer interest across the market. As buyers become more discerning, well-located developments supported by quality infrastructure are likely to remain attractive. Mumbai's economic depth, employment base and long-term investment appeal will continue to support residential demand.”

Mumbai records 14-year high in August property registrations and revenue collection

Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR); Knight Frank India