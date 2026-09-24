FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'IIT Bombay Exams Postponed After Student Death To Sensex Plunges 1,248 Points'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026: Mumbai To Be At Standstill Tomorrow As City's Most Revered Bappa Embarks On Immersion Journey; Check Full Route & Timings

Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan procession will begin at noon on September 25 after Uttar Puja, the mandal said. Starting from Lalbaug Market, the idol will travel through Chinchpokli, Byculla, Two Tanks and Prarthana Samaj before reaching Girgaon Chowpatty. The idol is expected at the immersion point between 5 am and 7 am on September 26, with immersion scheduled at around 8 am. (Read more...)

2. IIT Bombay Postpones Mid-Sem Exams To October 10-11 After BTech Student Sahil Wakode's Death By Suicide

IIT Bombay has postponed mid-semester exams scheduled for September 26 and 27 to October 10 and 11 following consultations after BTech student Sahil Wakode's death. The institute said the delay will allow a committee to prepare a student-friendly SOP for invigilators handling suspected academic misconduct. The proposed guidelines will later be placed before the Senate for approval. (Read more...)

3. Greater Noida Bus Fire: Why Buses In India Keep Turning Into Firetraps

The Jewar sleeper bus fire that killed nine passengers has renewed concerns over bus safety in India. Despite regulations for bus body design and fire safety, implementation gaps continue to cause fatal disasters. (Read more...)

4. Sensex Sinks 1,247 Points, Here's What Wiped ₹4.33 Lakh Crore Off Market Value?

Sensex fell 1,247.71 points and Nifty slipped below 23,100 as higher US yields, rising crude, a stronger dollar and financial stocks drove a broad sell-off. (Read more...)

5. 'They Laughed When We Complained': 2 Drivers, Conductor Arrested Over Bus Fire That Killed 9 In Greater Noida - VIDEO

The bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba when it caught fire within Jewar police station limits. The blaze quickly engulfed the sleeper bus, filling its interior with thick, toxic smoke and trapping passengers inside. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Greater Noida: Noida Police arrest two drivers and a conductor in connection with the severe road mishap that claimed nine lives within Jewar police station limits. All three arrested accused to be produced in court shortly.



(Source: Noida Police) https://t.co/BITnXnACcP pic.twitter.com/vDwlDtehBM — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

6. Sooraj Pancholi On Disha Salian Case: Actor Says 'I Have Never Met' Her Or Aaditya Thackeray, Opens Up On Death Threats

Actor Sooraj Pancholi says he received online abuse and death threats after his name was linked to the Disha Salian death case. He clarified that he has never met Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray and urged investigating agencies to conduct a thorough probe. (Read more...)

7. Who Is Karthikk Shenoy? Internet Calls Racist Bengaluru CEO A 'Fraud With No Employees'

Karthikk Shenoy’s viral X post about restricting male hiring from four states has faced online scrutiny over claims about A1 Sports World’s status. Users questioned the company’s operations, citing LinkedIn and corporate records. Shenoy has not addressed allegations that the firm is inactive or that people mentioned in his post do not exist. (Read more...)

He’s Karthik Shenoy.

The company he used to run shut down in 2019. What’s strange is his apparent fixation on young women. He tries to get engagement on whatever’s trending with his made-up stories about his non existent company & how much he cares about his female employees.… https://t.co/C9gHk5RdMz pic.twitter.com/6NIjofjaa3 — Harsh (@badassatronnn_) September 23, 2026

8. FPJ x Exclusive | From Injury Setback To Asian Games Dream: India's Triple Jump Star Niharika Vashisht Sets Sight On Gold With Renewed Determination

India's triple jump sensation Niharika Vashisht reflected on her journey from a sporty childhood to elite athletics. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, she highlighted how an ACL injury in 2022 transformed her mindset. After breaching the Asian Games mark with 13.41m, she now targets gold, backed by disciplined training, strong family support, and unwavering self-belief. (Read more...)

9. 'Jaha Shankh Nahi Bhajte, Waha DJ?' Badrinath's Army-Backed Cultural Event Sparks Debate Over Loud Music At Char Dham - WATCH

A cultural festival in Badrinath has sparked controversy after videos of a loud, concert-style “Bhajan Jamming” session went viral. Religious leaders and social media users questioned the event’s venue, citing the shrine’s spiritual significance and environmental concerns. Organised under the Army’s Operation Sadhbhawna, the programme featured singer Priyanka Meher. (Read more...)

There's a REASON why evn Shankh is forbidden in Badrinath Dham. That place has its own sanctity. And nw? DJs are blasting there. Club style music has a time & place. A sacred Teerth is NOT it. This govt's obsession to make every Dham a picnic spot is ruining the soul of Devbhumi. pic.twitter.com/IwTVViWfIn — Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) September 22, 2026

10. Anant Ambani Seeks Darshan Of Adani's Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Mumbaicha Raja And Other Pandals In Lalbaug

On September 23, Anant visited Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli amid tight security. He offered prayers before Bappa and was also felicitated by the mandal members with its annual book and other mementos. For the visit, Anant opted for a traditional red kurta, keeping his festive appearance simple and understated. (Read more...)