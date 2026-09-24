'They Laughed When We Complained': 2 Drivers, Conductor Arrested Over Bus Fire That Killed 9 In Greater Noida - VIDEO

Greater Noida: Noida Police have arrested two drivers and a conductor in connection with the death of nine passengers after a Delhi-Mahoba sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Jewar on the night of September 23. The accused are likely to be produced before a court shortly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba when it caught fire within Jewar police station limits. The blaze quickly engulfed the sleeper bus, filling its interior with thick, toxic smoke and trapping passengers inside.

Nine people, eight men and a woman, died in the incident, while more than 20 passengers managed to escape through windows or were rescued by emergency teams.

Survivors allege warnings were ignored

According to the FIR registered in connection with the incident, several survivors told police that they had noticed a strong burning smell coming from the driver's cabin before the fire broke out. The passengers reportedly objected to smoking inside the bus, but the driver and conductor allegedly laughed at their concerns and threatened them to remain silent.

Police recorded statements of the survivors as part of the initial investigation before arresting the two drivers and the conductor.

Preliminary findings point to electrical spark

Preliminary findings suggest that an electrical spark or blast in the bus's air-conditioning unit may have ignited engine lubricants, causing the fire to spread rapidly. The sealed sleeper configuration of the vehicle and thick smoke reportedly made it difficult for passengers to escape.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and establish the role of the arrested accused.