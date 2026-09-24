'Jaha Shankh Nahi Bhajte, Waha DJ?' Badrinath's Army-Backed Cultural Event Sparks Debate Over Loud Music At Char Dham - WATCH |

A cultural programme in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath has sparked controversy after videos showing a concert-style “Bhajan Jamming” session at the high-altitude pilgrimage centre went viral on social media. The event has faced criticism from religious leaders, local stakeholders and the Opposition Congress, with concerns centring on the suitability of a high-decibel music programme at the revered Char Dham shrine.

The two-day cultural festival was organised under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Future” and began on September 19. It was conducted as part of the Indian Army’s civic outreach initiative Operation Sadhbhawna, in collaboration with the Chamoli district administration and Uttarakhand Tourism Department.

The programme featured Uttarakhand folk singer Priyanka Meher, while videos from the venue showed people dancing and enjoying music near the stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Badrinath music event draws religious opposition

The controversy gained momentum after videos and photographs from the event circulated widely online. Critics questioned why a loud music programme was organised close to the Badrinath temple, given the shrine’s religious importance and traditional practices.

Brijesh Sati, general secretary of the Char Dham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat, objected to the choice of venue. “Lord Vishnu is in a meditative posture here and, therefore, loud noise is not allowed. We do not even blow conch shells at Badrinath due to environmental concerns and local beliefs. Playing loud music at the entrance plaza is completely unacceptable," Sati said.

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya also criticised the use of loud DJ music and performances near what is regarded as the abode of Lord Vishnu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media users question venue

Much of the online criticism focused on the location of the event rather than the artists. Some users defended Priyanka Meher and other performers while questioning whether Badrinath was an appropriate venue for a concert-style programme.

One user wrote, “There’s a REASON why evn Shankh is forbidden in Badrinath Dham. That place has its own sanctity. And nw? DJs are blasting there. Club style music has a time & place. A sacred Teerth is NOT it."

Another said, “No hate to the artists. Priyanka Meher is a good singer and her ‘Rajula Malushahi’ is one of my favourites. Nobody has ANY problem with the event or our Pahadi singers. The issue is ONLY the location. Govt picked the absolute WRONG spot for a massive high-decibel event."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Concerns were also raised about noise and the fragile Himalayan environment, although claims circulating online about loud music directly triggering avalanches have not been established by the information provided.

Government says loud music will be avoided

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the concluding programme on September 20, visited the Badrinath shrine and honoured competition winners.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dhiraaj Singh Garbyal said the programme was primarily organised by the Army under the Vibrant Village scheme. “It will be ensured in future that loud music is not played. We will make a request to the Army in this regard," he told TOI.