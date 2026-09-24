Anant Ambani Seeks Darshan Of Adani's Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Mumbaicha Raja And Other Pandals In Lalbaug |

Anant Ambani has been making regular appearances at some of Mumbai’s most prominent Ganeshotsav celebrations this year. While his association with the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has kept him in the spotlight, the Reliance Industries scion recently stepped beyond the famed pandal to seek blessings at several other popular Ganpati mandals in the Lalbaug-Parel belt.

On September 23, Anant visited Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli amid tight security. He offered prayers before Bappa and was also felicitated by the mandal members with its annual book and other mementos. For the visit, Anant opted for a traditional red kurta, keeping his festive appearance simple and understated.

The following day, September 24, he made his way to Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, another highly revered Ganpati pandal in the Lalbaug area. Anant sought darshan and blessings from Lord Ganesha, with videos from his visit subsequently circulating on social media. He chose a black kurta for the occasion and was seen surrounded by security personnel as he made his way through the crowded pandal.

His visit to Chintamani also caught attention because the Ganpati celebration has an association with the Adani Group, making Anant's presence there particularly noteworthy given the two business groups' prominence in India's corporate landscape. However, his visit itself was centred on seeking Bappa's blessings during the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

Videos of Anant visiting other popular pandals, including Tulshibaug Cha Raja, have also surfaced online, showing him exploring Mumbai's celebrated Ganpati festivities beyond his regular appearances at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Anant serves as an Honorary Advisor to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and has been closely associated with the mandal's celebrations for several years. His appearances during the festival, particularly around darshan and visarjan-related ceremonies, have become a familiar sight for devotees.