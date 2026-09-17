Anant Ambani Seeks Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan; Gets Felicitated as Honorary Advisor Amid Massive Rush Of Devotees | WATCH |

Anant Ambani visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday, September 17, seeking blessings from Bappa on the fourth day of Ganeshotsav 2026. Despite the massive rush of devotees at the popular pandal, Anant took time to offer his prayers before the revered Ganesh idol.

Videos from his visit have surfaced on social media, showing Anant dressed in a vibrant red kurta as he arrived for darshan. He was seen standing before Bappa and offering his prayers while a large crowd of devotees could be seen gathered around the pandal.

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Anant also shares a long-standing association with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. In September 2024, the mandal officially announced his appointment as an honorary advisory member of its board.

Over the years, Anant has regularly been associated with the mandal and has been seen participating in several important Ganeshotsav events. His involvement has included support through the Reliance Foundation and contributions towards various initiatives connected with the mandal.

During his 2026 visit, members of the Lalbaugcha Raja mandal also felicitated Anant. He was presented with the mandal’s official book as a mark of appreciation for his association with the iconic Ganeshotsav celebration.

The visit comes amid an exceptionally busy Ganeshotsav season at Lalbaugcha Raja. The mandal began its 93rd Ganeshotsav on September 14, with devotees lining up in large numbers for both Mukh Darshan and Charan Sparsh Darshan. According to the mandal’s official information, the queues opened after 6 AM on the first day of the festival.

Ambanis Welcome Bappa At Antilia

Earlier this week, the Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their South Mumbai residence, Antilia. The celebrations began with the grand arrival of Antilia Cha Raja on September 13, with the sprawling residence decorated with flowers, marigold arrangements, lights and festive installations.

On September 14, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted their annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which was attended by several prominent personalities from Bollywood and the entertainment industry. The lavish festivities saw Antilia beautifully decorated as the family welcomed Lord Ganesha and sought Bappa’s blessings.