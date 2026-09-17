US Prez Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Trump Turns Desi Chic In Manish Malhotra Lehenga For Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Mumbai |

Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, was among the unexpected guests at the Ambani family’s grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. Tiffany attended the festive gathering at the Ambanis’ iconic residence, Antilia, with her husband Michael Boulos, and the couple embraced the Indian festivities in traditional ensembles.

For the occasion, Tiffany opted for a vibrant custom lehenga by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The pink-and-green ensemble added a colourful, glamorous touch to her festive appearance, while its intricate detailing reflected the designer’s signature celebratory aesthetic. She completed the look with statement jewellery and kept her overall styling elegant for the occasion.

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Michael Boulos also embraced the festive dress code, sporting a saffron-coloured bandhgala as he accompanied his wife to the celebration. The couple’s traditional outfits quickly caught attention as pictures and videos from the star-studded evening surfaced online.

This is not Tiffany’s first visit to India. Earlier this year, in May, she travelled to the country with Michael Boulos and explored some of its prominent cultural landmarks. During their private trip, the couple visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, where Tiffany was seen in a breezy orange outfit. They later travelled to Rajasthan.

Tiffany had also visited Delhi’s Akshardham Temple during the trip and shared her experience on social media, describing it as an “Incredible visit.”

Ambanis Welcome Bappa At Antilia

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with the grand arrival of Antilia Cha Raja at their South Mumbai residence on September 13, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The residence was transformed for the occasion with elaborate floral decorations, marigold arrangements, lights and festive installations.

Nita Ambani embraced the celebrations in a vibrant red traditional ensemble, while Radhika Merchant opted for an embroidered orange outfit. Anant Ambani complemented her look in an orange kurta paired with a Nehru jacket.

On Monday, September 14, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted their annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia, welcoming several prominent names from the film and entertainment industry. The lavish festivities saw the Ambani residence illuminated and decorated with flowers as the family came together to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.