Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026: Mumbai To Be At Standstill Tomorrow As City's Most Revered Bappa Embarks On Immersion Journey; Check Full Route & Timings |

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness one of the biggest Ganpati immersion processions of the year as Lalbaugcha Raja embarks on his traditional visarjan journey on Friday, September 25. The immersion procession will pass through several key parts of South Mumbai before the idol reaches Girgaon Chowpatty for the final immersion in the Arabian Sea.

According to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the procession will begin at 9 am on September 25. The idol will undergo the ceremonial puja at 10 am, following which the royal immersion procession will begin at noon after the Uttar Puja. At around 1 pm, Lalbaugcha Raja will reach the main entrance of the pandal, where a special salute will be accorded to the Mumbai Police.

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Route

The procession will begin from Lalbaug Market and move towards the main entrance before proceeding along Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. The route will cover Bharatmata Cinema, Lalbaug Police Chowky and the main Lalbaug entrance before moving towards Shroff Building, where devotees are expected to shower flowers on the idol.

The procession will then proceed through Chinchpokli Bridge, Byculla Railway Station and Hindustan Masjid before reaching the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters. Fire engines will sound their sirens as part of the traditional salute to Lalbaugcha Raja.

From there, the procession will move through Khada Parsi and Two Tanks, where devotees are scheduled to welcome the procession with a floral garlands and much more. The route will then continue through Kumbharwada, Sutar Galli, Madhav Baug, V.P. Road and Prarthana Samaj before reaching the Girgaon Chowpatty signal. The idol will eventually reach the Mumbai civic body's reception point at Girgaon Chowpatty before being taken to the immersion raft.

Expected Timings On The Route

The idol is expected to reach Chinchpokli Railway Bridge between 2 pm and 3 pm on September 25. It will then move towards Byculla's Bakri Adda, where it is expected between 4 pm and 5 pm.

The procession is scheduled to reach the Byculla Station area between 6 pm and 7 pm, before moving towards Khada Parsi and the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters. The expected halt there is between 7 pm and 9 pm.

At the Two Tanks area, also known as Gol Deool, the procession is expected between 10 pm and midnight. It will then proceed towards Opera House Bridge, covering the CP Tank, Prarthana Samaj and S.V.P. Road stretch, between 2 am and 4 am in the early hours of September 26.

Final Immersion At Girgaon Chowpatty

The final stage of the journey will be at Girgaon Chowpatty. The idol is expected to reach the immersion point between 5 am and 7 am on September 26.

The immersion ceremony itself is scheduled to begin after 8 am on September 26, when Lalbaugcha Raja will be taken from the raft into the Arabian Sea, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Ganpati festival.