Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Over 24,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed Across City; AI, Drones And CCTV To Monitor September 25 Immersion

Mumbai Police have deployed extensive security and surveillance measures across major Ganesh immersion points ahead of Anant Chaturdashi | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the city ahead of Ganesh idol immersion, with more than 26,000 police personnel to be deployed to maintain law and order.

Special attention will be given to major Ganesh mandals, sensitive locations, immersion ghats, beaches, lakes and crowded areas. This year, the police will use Artificial Intelligence (AI), CCTV cameras, drones and specialised security teams to monitor the city and manage crowds.

Girgaon Chowpatty Expected To Witness Maximum Crowd

Mumbai has around 9,000 major Ganesh mandals, of which 132 mandals have been provided special security cover. Heavy crowds are expected at both natural and artificial immersion points. Girgaon Chowpatty is expected to witness the highest footfall as a large number of Ganesh mandals and devotees are likely to arrive there.

Special arrangements have been made at the location. Additional security measures have also been put in place at Mahim, Dadar, Versova, Powai, Shyam Talav and other immersion points. Necessary arrangements have also been made at the Versova ramp and Madh Jetty areas.

Over 26,000 Police Personnel On Bandobast

For the immersion security arrangements, six Joint Commissioners of Police, nine Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 66 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 3,213 police officers and 18,940 police personnel will be deployed.

The police will also receive assistance from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Force One, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs), armed personnel and Home Guards.

AI Technology To Monitor Crowds

AI technology will be used for crowd management. A special system has been put in place to monitor information related to Ganesh mandals, crowd density and suspicious movements. AI-based surveillance will also be carried out at Juhu Chowpatty and Girgaon. The entire city will remain under CCTV surveillance, with special attention being paid to suspicious persons and activities.

In view of the threat of possible terrorist activities, drones, QRT personnel and armed officers have also been deployed at strategic locations.

Dedicated Missing Teams Deployed

Dedicated missing-person teams have been deployed to ensure that children and women do not get separated from their families amid the heavy crowds.

Arrangements have also been made to display information about missing children on screens to help reunite them with their families. Officers have been issued special instructions to prevent incidents similar to previous stampede-like situations.

Elaborate Traffic Arrangements

The traffic police have also made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the immersion day. Mumbai has seven natural immersion sites and 383 artificial immersion ponds. Five traffic control rooms will remain operational at various beaches. A total of 51 watchtowers have been erected across Mumbai, including 17 in the Girgaon area.

BPT Ground Parking For Parel-Lalbaug

Around 3,500 traffic police personnel and 7,000 volunteers will be deployed for traffic management. Special traffic arrangements have been made in the Lalbaug and Parel areas.

Parking facilities have been arranged at the BPT Ground, while round-the-clock traffic riders will patrol the roads. Ambulances and cranes will also be stationed at strategic locations to respond to emergencies and vehicle breakdowns.

84 Roads To Be Closed

On the immersion day, 84 roads will be closed, while one-way traffic will be implemented on 20 roads. Some roads will be reserved exclusively for immersion processions. Heavy vehicles will also be prohibited from entering certain routes during the immersion period.

The police and traffic authorities are coordinating with the Railways and Metro administration to explore arrangements for keeping services operational round-the-clock in view of the expected rush.

Overall, a massive deployment of police, traffic personnel, volunteers and various security agencies has been planned to ensure that the Ganesh immersion processions are conducted peacefully and safely across Mumbai.

Mumbai Gears Up For September 25 Ganesh Visarjan With Massive Police, AI Surveillance And Traffic Restrictions

With Mumbai gearing up for the final day of Ganesh idol immersion on September 25, the Mumbai Police and civic authorities have stepped up security and crowd-management measures at major immersion points across the city. Transport agencies are also preparing for a significant surge in commuters and devotees.

Nearly 7,000 community Ganesh mandal idols and more than 1.5 lakh household idols are expected to be immersed on the final day. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manojkumar Sharma and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the immersion processions remain safe and orderly while minimising inconvenience to commuters.

According to Sharma, Mumbai has around 341 natural and artificial immersion points, including the Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Mahim, Versova Jetty, Malad Jetty and Powai Lake.

Security Deployment Across City

The security deployment will include nine Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 DCPs, 66 ACPs, 3,213 police officers and around 18,940 police personnel, along with teams from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRT), Delta Force, Force One and Home Guards.

AI-Enabled Surveillance

The police have installed CCTV cameras and public-address systems at immersion locations and have deployed lifeguards and barricades at 65 natural immersion sites and 205 artificial ponds. Apart from conventional CCTV surveillance, AI-enabled cameras will be used to monitor crowd density and track the deployment of police personnel.

“We have also fed the data of criminals and miscreants into the system. The facial-recognition cameras will be able to identify them in crowds and flag them so that any untoward incident can be prevented,” Sharma said. A dedicated control room has also been established, with screens being used to display public announcements and awareness messages.

The police have deployed specialised teams to detect potential terror-related activities and a dedicated team to trace missing children. Doctors will also be stationed at various locations to provide medical assistance to devotees and police personnel if required.

Women’s safety will remain a key priority, with female police officers in uniform as well as plain clothes deployed along roads and at immersion points. Citizens can seek assistance through the police control room on 112.

The police have also issued prohibitory orders restricting the photographing of immersed idols for social media and the flying of drones in restricted areas.

Railways Asked To Run Services Round-The-Clock

To manage the expected rush, the Mumbai Police have written to the Railway authorities requesting 24-hour train services on September 25.

Traffic Diversions And Road Closures

The Traffic Police have deployed around 3,500 personnel and 250 officers to regulate traffic during the immersion processions. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles on several routes. As many as 84 arterial roads and connector stretches near major immersion routes and procession hubs, including Lalbaug, Parel, Girgaon Chowpatty and Dadar, will be closed to general vehicular traffic.

Several key routes will be diverted or restricted, including the stretch from Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk (Prarthana Samaj Junction) to Vinoli Junction, with traffic being diverted through Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Nivrutti Baburao Chowk, Balaram Road and adjoining routes.

Traffic between Navjeevan Junction and Kailashwasi Gajanan Vartak Chowk will also be diverted through Patthe Bapurao Road, Tardeo Circle, Opera House Junction and Maharshi Karve Road. Motorists travelling between North and South Mumbai have been advised to use the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road wherever possible.

Vehicle entry will also be restricted on Hemu Kalani Marg, Gidwani Marg and R.C. Marg, besides selected stretches in Colaba and Chembur. Parking restrictions will remain in force along Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Pandey Road and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road. Traffic on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road will be diverted or restricted depending on the movement of immersion processions.

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With large-scale police deployment, AI-enabled surveillance, specialised security teams and extensive traffic restrictions, authorities have made comprehensive arrangements for the final day of Ganesh Visarjan to ensure the festivities conclude peacefully and safely.

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