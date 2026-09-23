Ganeshotsav 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Announces Charan Sparsh, Mukh Darshan Queue Closure Timings Ahead Of Visarjan; Check Details |

Mumbai: Preparations for the grand immersion procession of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja have begun, with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal announcing the closing timings for the Charansparsh Darshan and Mukh Darshan queues on Thursday, September 24.

According to the latest announcement shared by the mandal on X, the queue for Charansparsh Darshan, which allows devotees to touch the deity's feet, will close at 6 am on September 24.

लालबागच्या राजाची विसर्जन मिरवणुकीची तयारी करण्याकरिता गुरुवार दि. २४-०९-२०२६ पहाटे ६.०० वाजता चरणस्पर्शाची रांग आणि गुरुवार

दि. २४-०९-२०२६ रात्री १२ वाजता मुखदर्शनाची रांग बंद करण्यात येईल. #lalbaughcharaja



For the preparation of Lalbaugcha Raja’s immersion procession, the… pic.twitter.com/rtAZRbXzPH — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 23, 2026

The queue for Mukh Darshan, where devotees can view the idol from a distance, will close at 12 midnight on September 24, the mandal said in its post.

Devotees planning to visit Lalbaugcha Raja for the final darshan have been advised to take note of the timings as the mandal prepares for the idol's immersion procession.

Thousands flock to Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most prominent and popular Ganpati idols, has attracted huge crowds during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Thousands of devotees have been visiting the pandal every day, with many waiting in queues for hours for a glimpse of the sacred Ganpati idol.

Several political leaders, celebrities and Bollywood personalities have also visited Lalbaugcha Raja during this year's festivities.

Grand temple-themed pandal

Apart from the Ganpati idol, this year's elaborate temple-themed decoration has emerged as a major attraction for devotees.

The pandal has been designed to give visitors the experience of entering a grand temple, combining traditional architectural elements with an elaborate spiritual setting. Its entrance features intricate brickwork, gold-toned decorative elements and imposing gates.

One of the highlights is a massive Mahakaal-inspired Shivling, which adds a strong element to the overall theme. The Mahakaal-inspired elements complement the devotional atmosphere surrounding Lalbaugcha Raja and have become a key attraction for visitors this year.

Lalbaugcha Raja's 93rd year

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating its 93rd year in 2026.

Over the decades, Lalbaugcha Raja has become a must visit pandal amid Mumbai's Ganeshotsav celebrations as it is renowned for attracting massive crowds during the festival.

With the darshan queues set to close on September 24, preparations are now shifting towards the immersion procession, which traditionally sees huge crowds accompanying Lalbaugcha Raja on his final journey for visarjan in the city.

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