 Parel Cha Raja Celebrates 80th Year With 23-Foot Warkari Ganesh Idol And Pandharpur-Themed Setup
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Parel Cha Raja Celebrates 80th Year With 23-Foot Warkari Ganesh Idol And Pandharpur-Themed Setup

Parel Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, known as Parel Cha Raja, has installed a 23-foot Ganesh idol in a Warkari form for its 80th year celebration. The mandal created a Pandharpur-themed setup using Chandrabhaga River water from Pandharpur. Devotees are visiting the decoration to experience a recreation of the Wari in Mumbai.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 05:10 AM IST
Parel Cha Raja Celebrates 80th Year With 23-Foot Warkari Ganesh Idol And Pandharpur-Themed Setup
Parel Cha Raja Celebrates 80th Year With 23-Foot Warkari Ganesh Idol And Pandharpur-Themed Setup | AI

Mumbai: The Parel Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating its 80th year this year. Popularly known as Parel Cha Raja, the Ganesh idol at the mandal has been given a unique Pandharpur theme this year. As part of the elaborate decoration depicting Pandharpur, a 23-foot-tall Ganesh idol in the form of a Warkari has been installed. According to mandal treasurer Suresh Arondekar, water from the Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur was used while making the idol.

Chandrabhaga River Water Used For Idol Creation

Arondekar said that Chandrabhaga River water has also been used in a water tank constructed in front of the temple set up as part of the decoration for Parel Cha Raja. The Pandharpur-themed setup aims to recreate the atmosphere of the Wari in Parel, with the Warkari-inspired Bappa attracting a large number of devotees every day.

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Devotees have been queuing up to seek darshan of the 23-foot Warkari-form Ganesh idol and experience the recreation of the Pandharpur Wari in the heart of Mumbai..

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