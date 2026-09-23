Konkan Crop Loss Review: Maharashtra Orders Field Assessments, Insurance And NDRF Aid For Farmers

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Mumbai: Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Tuesday directed officials to conduct field-level assessments of crop losses in Konkan caused by prolonged breaks in rainfall and ensure that farmers receive timely assistance through crop insurance, NDRF norms and various government schemes.

Officials Asked To Visit Farms, Record Ground Reality

Bharne was speaking at a review meeting on the crop situation in the Konkan division held at the CIDCO auditorium in CBD Belapur. He said officials should not assess the situation merely on the basis of data, but visit farmers' fields and collect objective information about the impact of the rainfall deficit on paddy, ragi and other kharif crops.

“Every farmer's and his family's financial planning for the entire year is linked to agriculture. Officials and employees should therefore visit the fields and understand the actual situation,” Bharne said. He directed the Revenue, Agriculture and other concerned departments to coordinate and provide necessary assistance to affected farmers.

Crop Insurance Claims To Be Processed Faster

He also directed officials to immediately undertake crop damage assessments and collect field-level data as per Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's instructions in view of the drought-like situation. Accurate records of crop conditions, breaks in rainfall and their impact should be maintained and proposals for further assistance prepared, he said.

Bharne asked the Agriculture Department to complete crop-cutting experiments and related procedures promptly so that farmers covered under crop insurance receive compensation without delay. He also directed the administration to ensure timely assistance under NDRF norms and other government schemes and ensure that information about eligible schemes reaches every farmer.

Drinking Water And Fodder Availability Reviewed

The minister also asked officials to address drinking water availability and fodder requirements in rural areas and make arrangements wherever necessary.

Fisheries Minister and Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane said Sindhudurg falls under Trigger-1 for drought and demanded that crop damage assessments be conducted in the district. He said mango and cashew crops had already suffered substantial losses in previous years and the current crop situation was also serious. Considering Konkan's distinct geographical and agricultural conditions, compensation norms should be considered separately to provide maximum possible assistance to farmers, Rane said.

Officials Told To Ensure Accurate Panchnamas

Horticulture and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister and Raigad Guardian Minister Bharat Gogawale stressed that officials must visit farms and accurately record the actual extent of crop damage while conducting panchnamas. He said there should be no negligence in the process and Revenue and Agriculture officials at the taluka and field levels should work in coordination.

Gogawale said the break in rainfall had affected paddy cultivation in Konkan, with late rainfall, inadequate water, yellowing of leaves and pest attacks affecting crops. He also sought separate consideration of the region's crop situation in view of earlier losses to mango and cashew crops.

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Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare said the authorities should assess the possibility of drought by considering not merely total rainfall but rainfall during critical periods for crops and the actual crop condition. He directed officials to examine the applicable triggers and submit proposals through divisional commissioners within three days. Crop-cutting experiments should also be scheduled and completed immediately according to the crop situation.

District Collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg presented detailed assessments of the crop situation in their respective districts, covering rainfall, breaks in rainfall, crop conditions, damage and farmers' difficulties.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Parimal Singh, Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, MLAs Mandatai Mhatre, Sulabha Gaikwad, Deepak Kesarkar and other public representatives, along with senior officials from the five Konkan districts.

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