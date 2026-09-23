Maharashtra To Add 1,756 New Emergency Ambulances With Advanced Medical Facilities Under 108 Service |

Mumbai: New ambulances under Maharashtra’s Emergency Medical Services Project will soon be inducted into government service, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday after inspecting the vehicles and directing officials to expedite the process of putting them into operation.

1,756 Ambulances To Join State Emergency Fleet

A total of 1,756 ambulances are being inducted under the state’s 108 emergency ambulance service. These include 255 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and 1,204 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, besides specialised vehicles.

The fleet includes 36 ambulances for newborns, 166 bike ambulances, 15 river-boat ambulances and 10 sea-boat ambulances, according to the state government.

Ambulances Equipped With Advanced Medical Systems

The indigenously manufactured ambulances will be equipped with modern emergency medical facilities, including ECG machines, transport ventilators, pulse oximeters, suction pumps and oxygen delivery systems. They will also have facilities enabling medical staff to communicate directly with doctors at hospitals for guidance during emergencies.

The government has decided to launch 150 of these ambulances for public service under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, being conducted to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Shinde inspected the ambulances to review the facilities available and suggested certain modifications to improve their utility.

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Family Welfare Commissioner and National Health Mission Director Sanjay Katkar, Principal Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Navin Sona, Sumit Facilities Director Sumit Salunkhe, and senior officials from the Public Health Department were present during the inspection.

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