FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 7 Members Of A Family Murdered In Bengaluru, SC Refuses To Suspend Tarun Tejpal's Sentence; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Bengaluru: 7 Family Members Murdered, Boy Survives As Police Track Phones & Arrest Accused Uncle

A 10-year-old boy narrowly escaped an alleged murder plot in Bengaluru after travelling with his uncle, Indushekar, unaware that his parents' bodies were inside the car. Police intercepted the accused, who allegedly killed seven relatives with assistance from his minor daughter. (Read more...)

2. Supreme Court Refuses To Suspend Ex-Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal's 10-Year Sentence

The court observed that a prima facie examination of the evidence, including Tejpal's emails and messages, did not make out a case for suspending his sentence. (Read more...)

3. Azad Maidan Row: MCA Objects As Ranveer Singh’s 6-Hour ‘Pralay’ Shoot Forces Postponement of Age-Group Cricket Matches

The Mumbai Cricket Association alleged that the shoot disrupted Under-14 and Under-16 cricket matches. The association has accused Maharashtra’s Sports Department of prioritising commercial activities over grassroots cricket. (Read more...)

4. Navi Mumbai: Cab Driver Schooled By Resident For Allegedly Spitting Gutkha On Palm Beach Road, Cleans It Eventually - VIDEO Viral

A viral video shows the driver denying the accusation despite a stain near his car. Two security personnel joined the confrontation, while the woman warned him about penalties for public spitting. He eventually cleaned the stain using bottled water. (Read more...)

5. Bulls Unleash Dalal Street Frenzy, Sensex Rockets 1,718 Points As Nifty Reclaims 25,000

Sensex surges 1,718 points to 81,028, while Nifty crosses 25,000 as foreign inflows, strong earnings, falling oil prices and bargain hunting fuel a powerful rally. (Read more...)