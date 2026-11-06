Navi Mumbai: Cab Driver Schooled By Resident For Allegedly Spitting Gutkha On Palm Beach Road, Cleans It Eventually - VIDEO Viral |

Navi Mumbai: A cab driver was confronted by residents after allegedly spitting gutkha on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. A video of the incident, which shows the driver initially refusing to clean the stain before eventually washing it off with water, has gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Shows Woman Schooling Cab Driver

The footage, shared by a social media user named Richa Sameet, captures an argument between the driver and a woman resident over a gutkha stain found on the road just below the driver's-side door of his car. The woman claims she witnessed him spitting, while the driver repeatedly denies having done so. “I will not clean it as I've not done it,” the driver is heard telling her in the video. Interestingly, gutkha stains can also be seen on the car's door.

The confrontation intensified when two security personnel stationed nearby joined the discussion and questioned the driver over the alleged act. The woman also reminded him that spitting in public places can attract penalties.

Driver Eventually Washes Away Stain

Although the driver initially refused to take responsibility, he eventually poured water from a bottle to wash away the stain. However, he continued arguing with the woman during the exchange.

Penalties For Spitting Gutkha In Public

Spitting gutkha, paan or tobacco in public places can attract fines and other penalties under local civic and public health regulations. In Mumbai, the penalties outlined for such violations are Rs 1,000 for a first offence, along with one day of community service; Rs 3,000 and three days of service for a second offence and Rs 5,000 with five days of service for a third offence.

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