Navi Mumbai Crime: Man Fires 2 Rounds At 20-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend After She Ends Relationship; Leaves Her Sister Also Injured - VIDEO

Navi Mumbai Crime: Man Fires Two Rounds At 20-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend After She Ends Relationship; Leaves Her Sister Also Injured - VIDEO |

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman and her elder sister were injured after a man allegedly opened fire at them in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane on Thursday night, reportedly angered by the younger woman's decision to end their relationship. The accused fired two rounds from a pistol, leaving both sisters with bullet-related injuries.

Firing Reported At Koparkhairane Residence

The incident took place around 9.15 pm at the sisters' residence in Sector 1, Koparkhairane, where their father runs a laundry business. A video that surfaced after the shooting shows the locality outside the row house, with police personnel at the spot and residents gathered around the scene.

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The accused has been identified as Arjun Chavan. Senior Inspector Amol Deshmukh of Koparkhairane police station said a team rushed to the residence after receiving information about the firing. Police launched a search for Chavan, who was then held in the locality with the help of residents. The firearm used in the incident is yet to be recovered, reported The Times of India.

Both Sisters Sustain Bullet Injuries

DCP (Zone 1) Vijay Kharat said the 20-year-old woman sustained a bullet injury to her back, while another bullet grazed her head near the ear. Her 22-year-old elder sister was also injured in the firing.

Both women were taken to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Hospital in Vashi for treatment. According to the doctors, the bullet that pierced the younger woman's back remains lodged inside, but has not damaged any internal organ. It can be removed through surgery, they informed police.

Attempt-To-Murder Case Filed

The doctors have confirmed that both sisters are out of danger. Police said an attempt-to-murder case would be registered against Chavan. Further investigation is underway, while efforts are being made to recover the firearm used in the shooting.

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