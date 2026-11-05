Navi Mumbai Accident: 37-Year-Old Porter Killed After 50 Grain Sacks Collapse At APMC Grain Market

The fatal accident at the APMC Grain Market has raised questions over the safety of workers handling heavy grain sacks in shops and warehouses | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 4, 2026: A 37-year-old porter was killed after a stack of around 50 sacks of grain collapsed on him at the APMC Grain Market on Tuesday evening, bringing the safety of workers employed in the market's shops and warehouses under scrutiny.

The deceased, identified as Ramraj Lotu, a resident of Turbhe Store, was employed as a porter at Shriram Kalyanji Agro, located at Shop No. 3, M Lane, in the APMC Grain Market.

The incident occurred around 5 pm when Lotu was working inside the shop and a stack of rice and other grain sacks suddenly toppled over, trapping him beneath the heavy load. Other workers rushed to his rescue and pulled him out from under the sacks before taking him to PKC Hospital in Vashi. However, doctors declared him dead at 5.36 pm.

Police Register Accidental Death Report

Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil said, “We have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collapse of the grain sacks.”

Workers Raise Safety Concerns

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of porters and other workers at the Grain Market. Questions are being raised about whether shops and warehouses adhere to safety norms while stacking heavy grain sacks and whether adequate precautions are taken to prevent such accidents.

Also Watch:

Workers have demanded a thorough inquiry into the safety arrangements at the shop and the manner in which the sacks were stacked. They have also sought action against the trader if negligence is established, stressing that accountability must be fixed to prevent such incidents in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/