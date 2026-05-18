Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 23-Year-Old Biker Dies After Crashing Into Stationary Container Truck In Panvel; Driver Booked For Negligence

Police launch a probe after a young biker was killed in a collision with a parked container truck near Barwai bridge in Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 18: A 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after crashing into a stationary container truck allegedly parked without any warning signs near Barwai bridge in Panvel taluka on Sunday morning.

The Panvel Taluka Police have registered a case against the container driver, who fled the scene after the accident, and launched a search operation to trace him.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Dadu Pawar (23), a resident of Nadal village in Khalapur taluka. According to police, the accident occurred around 10 am when Pawar was riding his motorcycle (MH 46 CJ 0905) near the Barwai bridge area.

Truck allegedly parked without warning signs

Police said the container truck had been parked on a dangerous left-side curve without any parking indicators, hazard lights or warning signals. Pawar allegedly failed to notice the stationary vehicle in time and rammed into it, suffering severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident.

“The container was allegedly parked in violation of traffic safety norms at a risky turning point without any warning signs. The accused driver also failed to provide medical assistance to the injured youth and fled the spot without informing the police,” a police officer from Panvel Taluka Police Station said.

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Driver booked, search underway

The accused driver has been identified as Indreshkumar Laladhar (46). Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against him under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 134(a) and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace the absconding driver.

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