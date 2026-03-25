Navi Mumbai News: Motorcyclist Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Taloja MIDC; Driver Flees Scene

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his bike at Taloja MIDC on Sunday night, with the driver fleeing the scene after the accident. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his bike at Taloja MIDC on Sunday night, with the driver fleeing the scene after the accident. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding driver.

Fatal Collision

The incident occurred around 9 pm near Navda Service Station (Bharat Petroleum) at Pendhar Phata. The deceased has been identified as Rajusingh Fattesingh Rajput, a resident of Ghot village.

According to police, Rajput and his friend Mukeshkumar Chaudhary, both employees at Dhruv Logistics in Taloja MIDC, were returning home on a motorcycle (MH 01 DC 8954) via the Kalyan-Panvel Road. After refuelling, Rajput had stopped a short distance ahead to wear his helmet.

“At that time, a truck exiting the petrol pump after filling diesel rammed into the motorcycle from behind at high speed,” a police officer said.

Crushed Under Wheel

Both riders fell on impact; however, Rajput was crushed under the front wheel of the truck, resulting in his death on the spot. Chaudhary survived the accident.

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The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled without providing medical assistance to the injured, police said.

A case has been registered at Taloja Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 106(1), 281, 125(a), 125(b), along with Sections 184, 134(a), and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused and further investigation is in progress under the supervision of senior officers.

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