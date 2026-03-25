Navi Mumbai Civic Body Cracks Down On Property Tax Defaulters, Warns Of Attachment And Auction

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a crackdown on property tax defaulters, warning of property attachment and auction if dues are not cleared by March 31. | File pic

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a crackdown on property tax defaulters, warning of property attachment and auction if dues are not cleared by March 31.

March 31 Deadline

The directive was issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde during a review of property tax recovery, instructing officials to serve notices and initiate seizure proceedings against defaulters, particularly those owning non-residential, industrial, and vacant land properties.

According to civic officials, property tax being a major revenue source, the administration has intensified its recovery drive. Despite this, several property owners have failed to pay their dues. Authorities have already issued notices with deadlines of 7 days or 48 hours, and properties of persistent defaulters will be attached and auctioned as per rules if payments are not made within the stipulated time.

Amnesty Scheme

As part of relief measures, the civic body had announced an amnesty scheme on March 10, offering a 50% waiver on late payment charges for those clearing their entire outstanding amount in a lump sum. The scheme is applicable to all categories of properties and remains valid until midnight of March 31.

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“So far, notices have been served to 3,642 defaulters, and strict action including attachment and auction will be taken against those who fail to pay within the deadline,” said Dr. Shinde.

Officials added that property owners can pay their dues through ward office collection centres, the official website, or via the WhatsApp chatbot facility. The administration has urged citizens to clear pending taxes immediately to avoid coercive action.

The recovery process is ongoing under the supervision of senior civic officials.

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