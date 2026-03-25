BMC To Install Advanced Metal Detectors At Major Hospitals After Attacks On Doctors

In a significant step toward strengthening patient and staff safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to enhance security across its major hospitals by installing advanced door frame metal detector systems. | AI

Mumbai: In a significant step toward strengthening patient and staff safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to enhance security across its major hospitals by installing advanced door frame metal detector systems.

Security Overhaul

With thousands of patients, relatives, and visitors entering civic hospitals premises, authorities have raised concerns about potential security risks. To address this, the BMC will deploy high-tech screening systems capable of detecting concealed weapons, explosives, and other metallic objects at key hospital entry points.

Officials said the move aims to ensure a safer environment without causing inconvenience to patients. The new systems will allow for quick and smooth screening, similar to existing measures like CCTV surveillance and baggage scanners, but with greater precision in identifying threats. In the last six months, instances of relatives attacking doctors and staffs at civic hospitals were reported.

24 Sensitive Locations

The initiative is part of a broader plan covering 24 sensitive locations, but special emphasis has been placed on hospitals due to their high footfall and critical nature. The project is expected to be completed within four months, with provisions for one year of free maintenance by the contractor.

Out of four bids received, three were found eligible, and the contract is likely to be awarded to M/s Security Systems Pvt. Ltd., which submitted the lowest bid of approximately Rs 1.19 crore.

Civic officials believe that this step will significantly improve security preparedness at public hospitals, ensuring better protection for patients, medical staff, and visitors alike.

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