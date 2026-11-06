Azad Maidan Row: MCA Objects As Ranveer Singh’s 6-Hour ‘Pralay’ Shoot Forces Postponement of Age-Group Cricket Matches

MCA Objects As Ranveer Singh’s 6-Hour ‘Pralay’ Shoot Forces Postponement | Image Credits: Shailesh Andrade, Ranveer Singh Instagram

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has raised objections to a six-hour film shoot at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, alleging that the Maharashtra government’s Sports Department is giving commercial activities priority over cricket. The shoot, for Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay, disrupted the schedule of Under-14 and Under-16 interschool cricket matches, forcing the association to postpone games.

Film shoot forces postponement of age group matches

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As per the Mumbai Mirror, the MCA has written to the deputy director of sports, expressing concern over the permission granted without consulting it. He argued that Azad Maidan should remain a priority venue for school and college players, coaching programmes and competitive cricket.

“We are working to nurture young cricketers and organise several interstate tournaments. But because of the film shoot, we had to postpone matches. How can the Sports Department allow this?” MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon told Mumbai Mirror.

According to the MCA, large sets were erected and artificial grass was laid for the shoot of Pralay. The association said the work disrupted ongoing tournaments and inconvenienced players, schools, clubs and match officials. It also warned that allowing commercial shoots could encourage similar requests in the future.

MCA also alleged that several other activities have also disrupted their upkeep of the ground. A portion of the premises was handed over for Aqua Line Metro construction, while temporary offices of Mumbai Metro contractors and the Mumbai Police continue to occupy space.

The state government allowed Mumbai-based production company Light Rays to use 5,000 square yards of land for six hours. The company was charged Rs 40,000 as rent and asked to submit a refundable security deposit of the same amount. The permission was signed on October 30 and forwarded on November 2.