PM Modi Shares Special Video of Suryakumar Yadav's Family Visit, Little Girl's Bhajans Steal the Show

PM Modi Shares Special Video of Suryakumar Yadav's Family Visit |

Former Indian T20 cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's official residence ahead of the Diwali celebrations. Suryakumar's wife, Devisha Shetty, and daughter, Riddhima, were also present during the visit.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of the special meeting on his social media account. In the caption, he wrote, "Rama and Saryu have arrived in the Diwali atmosphere. This has made the Diwali atmosphere even more sacred and divine." His message reflected the festive spirit and happiness of the occasion.

The video showed Suryakumar Yadav and his family spending time with the Prime Minister. Other family members were also present at the gathering, making it a special family moment. The meeting took place in a warm and cheerful atmosphere as the country prepares to celebrate Diwali.

One of the most special moments in the video was when a little girl sang bhajans in front of Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister listened to her singing with great interest and appeared very happy. His reaction showed how much he enjoyed the devotional songs.

The visit has added another special moment to the festive celebrations. The video captures the joy and spiritual feeling associated with the festival. It also gives a glimpse of the warm interaction between the Prime Minister and the visiting family.