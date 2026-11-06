Babar Azam Loses His Cool! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat On Pitch In Anger After Getting Dismissed During Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026-27 | Video

Pakistan Star Smashes Bat On Pitch In Anger After Getting Dismissed | Humireacts/X

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam was involved in an animated moment during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026/27 match after losing his wicket. Babar was visibly frustrated following his dismissal and was seen smashing his bat against the pitch in anger.

The incident quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with the video of Babar's reaction gaining traction on social media. Known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, the batter's angry reaction came as a surprise to many.

Pakistan Star Smashes Bat On Pitch In Anger After Getting Dismissed

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Babar, who has been under scrutiny for his recent performances, appeared disappointed with the manner of his dismissal. His reaction reflected his frustration as he made his way back towards the pavilion.

The incident has sparked conversations among cricket enthusiasts, with fans sharing mixed reactions to the Pakistan star's behaviour. While some sympathised with his disappointment, others questioned his response during a domestic competition.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy remains an important platform for Pakistan's domestic cricketers to showcase their talent and make a case for national selection. Babar's on-field reaction has now become one of the talking points surrounding the tournament.

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