Supreme Court Refuses To Suspend Ex-Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal's 10-Year Sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking suspension of his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 2013 rape case involving a junior colleague. The court observed that a prima facie examination of the evidence, including Tejpal's emails and messages, did not make out a case for suspending his sentence.

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A bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale dismissed the application after hearing arguments from both sides.

Defence questions evidence and investigation

Appearing for Tejpal, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the Bombay High Court had overlooked technical evidence suggesting that the hotel elevator doors opened twice during the alleged incident. He contended that this contradicted the victim's account and questioned the investigation, including the failure to seize relevant CCTV footage.

Sibal also argued that the victim had given multiple versions of the incident before filing an FIR and that none initially mentioned sexual assault involving oral penetration. He emphasised that Tejpal had been acquitted by the trial court in 2021 and had remained on bail throughout the proceedings without misusing his liberty.

Goa government opposes suspension plea

Opposing the plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, cited the victim's colleagues' testimonies about her distress after the incident. He also referred to Tejpal's messages and an apology email sent to the victim, arguing that these supported the High Court's findings.

High Court conviction and sentence

The Bombay High Court's Goa bench overturned Tejpal's acquittal on August 6 and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The Goa government has also approached the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of his sentence to life imprisonment.

The case relates to allegations of sexual assault inside a hotel elevator during a Tehelka event in Goa in November 2013.

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