Bulls Unleash Dalal Street Frenzy, Sensex Rockets 1,718 Points As Nifty Reclaims 25,000

Sensex surges 1,718 points to 81,028, while Nifty crosses 25,000. |

Mumbai: Indian equities staged a spectacular rally on Friday, with benchmark indices surging more than 2 percent as aggressive buying propelled the Sensex beyond 81,000 and the Nifty 50 above the psychologically significant 25,000 threshold.

The BSE Sensex skyrocketed 1,718.02 points, or 2.17 percent, to 81,028.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 rallied 493.75 points, or 2.01 percent, to settle at 25,030.35, according to market data.

Both indices witnessed sustained upward momentum, with the Sensex advancing from an intraday low of 79,016.05 to touch 81,028.02. The Nifty rebounded from 24,388.05 to reach 25,030.35.

Five Catalysts

Five potential catalysts warrant attention in assessing the rally:

Bargain Hunting: Depressed valuations following earlier corrections may have encouraged investors to accumulate beaten-down heavyweight stocks.

Global Cues: Expectations surrounding geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and overseas monetary policy could have influenced domestic risk appetite.

Banking Momentum: Renewed interest in financial heavyweights may have provided crucial support to benchmark indices, given their substantial index weightings.

Short Covering: The sharp intraday advance may have forced bearish traders to unwind positions, potentially accelerating upward momentum.

Festive Sentiment: Anticipation surrounding Sunday's Diwali Muhurat trading session may have strengthened speculative interest and investor participation.

These remain potential explanations rather than independently verified drivers of Friday's advance.

Foreign Firepower

Foreign institutional investors returned decisively, purchasing approximately Rs 14,975 crore worth of equities on Thursday, their largest single-session acquisition in nearly six years.

The renewed inflows followed sustained overseas selling and helped restore confidence in Indian large-cap equities.

Earnings Support

Stronger September-quarter corporate earnings reinforced bullish sentiment. Mahindra & Mahindra attracted buying interest after reporting 25 percent growth in consolidated quarterly profit.

Financial, automobile and technology counters also benefited from selective institutional accumulation.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty's move above 25,000 represents a significant psychological breakout, while the Sensex's recovery beyond 81,000 underscores strengthening upward momentum.

However, investors remain exposed to geopolitical uncertainty, crude-price volatility and potential profit-booking following the steep advance.

Sustained institutional inflows and earnings resilience will be crucial in determining whether the rally extends into the Diwali trading week.

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