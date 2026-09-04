FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO’s Launch Of EOS-05, Anil Chakravarthy Is Adobe CEO'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. IndiGo Flight Hits Pole At Srinagar Airport! Aircraft Damaged During Parking, Passengers And Crew Safe | Watch

An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a Visual Docking Guidance System pole while parking at Srinagar airport on Friday. (Read more...)

IndiGo 6E 225 Hits VDGS Pole While Parking at Srinagar Airport#IndiGo flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) operating from #NaviMumbai to Srinagar was involved in an incident while being positioned at Bay No. 06 at Srinagar Airport at approximately 0902 Hrs. The aircraft came into contact… pic.twitter.com/S90P2Arok1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 4, 2026

2. 'Yet Another Outstanding Achievement': PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO’s GSLV-F17 Launch Of EOS-05, Calls It A Reflection Of India’s Growing Space Capabilities

The 2,367-kg satellite was precisely placed in orbit, marking a major space milestone and strengthening India’s Earth-imaging capabilities and ISRO-industry collaboration. (Read more...)

Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation.



The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define… https://t.co/fXzwnSmwAF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2026

3. Who Is Anil Chakravarthy? Adobe's Newly Appointed CEO Amid Mounting Pressure From AI-Native Rivals

Chakravarthy, a former Informatica CEO, has led Adobe’s Digital Experience business and enterprise operations. (Read more...)

Anil Chakravarthy | File

4. PM Narendra Modi's 25 Years: BJP Seeks To Turn Welfare Outreach Into Booth-Level Mobilization

The BJP is set to launch a month-long nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

5. Supreme Court To Hear MBBS Student’s Plea Against Withholding Of Degree After NIA Seizes ₹1.13 Crore Course Fee

The Supreme Court has issued notice on an MBBS student’s plea seeking her course completion and degree certificates without repaying ₹1.13 crore in fees seized by the NIA over alleged Maoist funding. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | File

6. 95% of India’s International Data Passes Through One Mumbai Beach: Can The Country Fix Its Undersea Vulnerability?

Nearly 95 percent of India’s international data traffic to Europe, Africa and West Asia passes through undersea cables landing within a six-kilometre stretch near Mumbai’s Versova coast. (Read more...)

7. Tata Motors Gets Italy Regulator Nod For Iveco Takeover Offer, Tender Window Opens September 7

The voluntary offer, launched through TML CV Holdings, will allow Iveco shareholders to tender shares from September 7 to October 26 at €14.10 per share, marking a key step in the proposed acquisition. (Read more...)

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8. Mexican Musician Jonathan Meléndez, Pregnant Wife & 3-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered At Home; 2 Arrested

Jonathan Meléndez, keyboardist for Camilo Séptimo, was found dead with his pregnant wife, 3-year-old daughter and their nanny in a shocking quadruple murder near Mexico City. (Read more...)

9, 'This Behaviour In Mumbai Should Stop': Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Irina Rudakova Speaks Out After Her Auto Driver Was Abused & Threatened, Asks For Help- VIDEO

The Russian model urged people to repost the video and sought help from the Mumbai Police over the incident. (Read more...)

10. Man Spends 9 Months With Pig Kidney, Later Receives Human Organ In World-First Medical Milestone

Tim Andrews, from New Hampshire, was suffering from end-stage kidney disease linked to type 2 diabetes when he underwent the pioneering procedure in the United States in January 2025. (Read more...)