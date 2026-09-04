PM Narendra Modi's 25 Years: BJP Seeks To Turn Welfare Outreach Into Booth-Level Mobilization | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life into a month-long nationwide political mobilisation, combining welfare outreach, grassroots events and social-media campaigns to strengthen its booth-level organisation and carry the message of “Viksit Bharat 2047” to voters.

The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, planned from September 17 to October 17, will place government scheme beneficiaries, students, rural communities and elected representatives at the centre of the exercise. While projected as a celebration of public service, the campaign is structured to deepen the party’s contact with beneficiaries and convert welfare delivery into political outreach.

It will begin with ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’, under which BJP workers will identify beneficiaries of central schemes at every booth and visit their homes, inviting families to light lamps. Photographs and videos of these interactions will also be promoted on social media.

The booth-level component is significant as the party seeks to maintain direct contact with beneficiaries beyond elections. By positioning its workers as intermediaries between government schemes and recipients, the BJP intends to reinforce the political association between welfare delivery and the Modi government.

The party is also targeting younger voters. Under ‘25 Crore Bachchon Ke Sapno Ka Bharat’, drawing and speech competitions will be organised in schools around Modi’s welfare initiatives and the vision of a developed India.

Under ‘Kahani Badlao Ki’, experiences of around 25 lakh beneficiaries will be documented, while digital content creators will be taken across the country under the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

The campaign will culminate on October 17 with a proposed ‘Jansevak Mahakumbh’, bringing together around 1.25 lakh panchayat heads and elected representatives.