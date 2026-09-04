Mexican Musician Jonathan Meléndez, Pregnant Wife & 3-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered At Home; 2 Arrested

Musician Jonathan Meléndez's Family Murdered | Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, Mexican musician Jonathan Meléndez, 38, keyboardist for the Mexican group Camilo Séptimo, was found murdered alongside his wife, Ana Paula Meléndez, 35, their 3-year-old daughter, and a 21-year-old nanny at their home near Mexico City on Tuesday, September 1.

Musician Jonathan Meléndez's Family Murdered

Ana Paula was four months pregnant at the time of her death. Authorities said a 6-year-old child was also found inside the residence alive and unharmed. The family’s dog was reportedly found tied up inside the home.

Band Camilo Séptimo's Emotional Tribute

Camilo Séptimo confirmed Meléndez’s death in a statement shared on social media, mourning the musician and paying tribute to his life and career.

“We will always remember Honas with immense love and gratitude. Today we honor and celebrate his life, his music, his light, and what he shared with those of us fortunate enough to know him and walk alongside him,” the band said.

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The State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office said the victims included a 38-year-old male music producer and songwriter identified by the initials J.S.M.O., his 35-year-old pregnant wife, their young daughter and a 21-year-old woman. Authorities said three of the victims had been shot in the head, while another was shot in the back.

2 Men Arrested

According to a statement from Mexico’s Secretary of Public Security Omar García Harfuch, two men have been arrested in connection with the killings. One of the suspects, partially identified by authorities as Diego Sebastián “N,” was reportedly a business partner of one of the victims.

Harfuch said the suspect allegedly used his relationship of trust with the victim to gain access to the residence.