'This Behaviour In Mumbai Should Stop': Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Irina Rudakova Speaks Out After Her Auto Driver Was Abused & Threatened, Asks For Help- WATCH VIDEO

Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Irina Rudakova Speaks Out After Her Auto Driver Was Abused & Threatened, Asks For Help- WATCH VIDEO |

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina Rudakova, also known as Irina Rai, uploaded a video on her Instagram, saying, "This behaviour in Mumbai should stop." Russian model model and actress showed in her video how her auto rickshaw driver was abused and threatened by a car driver. Irina recorded the entire scenario even recording the number plate of the auto rickshaw she was on and the number plate of the person who abused. Irina urged people to repost her video, asking help from the Mumbai police.

Towards the start of the video, Irina urges her fans, "I want full support because this behaviour in Mumbai should stop and this is totally not right." The video then shows a man getting out of his car and brining out the auto rickshaw driver by holding his collar. He is seen saying, "Maarunga idhar him" while also cursing him. Meanhwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver is continuously seen apologising saying that he did not see his car.

After coming inside the vehicle, the auto rickshaw driver humbly asks the actress, "aapko laga to nahi?" To this she says, "Nahi nahi." She further claimed that the person's car did not even get a scratch and called his behaviour to be "bakwas."

Irina claimed, "I would have felt if something would have happened" claiming that the car driver created the chaos out of nowhere. "Because such people can afford themselves to do this, then this small people suffer like this." She further called out the car driver for breaking the rule and then taking it out on her auto rickshaw driver. She further claimed, "He is not allowed to use hand on anyone. This is not good." Irina further asked people to help if anyone has police connection.

Irina Rudakova is a Russian model, actress and dancer who has worked in Indian entertainment. She made her acting debut with Chhoti Sarrdaarni and later appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 5, becoming the show's first foreign contestant.