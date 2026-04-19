'Where Is Trophy Moment?': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Faces Backlash Over Abrupt Ending After Tanvi Kolte's Win; Colors Marathi Slammed For 'Horrible Editing'

Boss Marathi 6 Finale Faces Backlash Over Abrupt Ending |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 concluded on Sunday, April 19, 2026, with Tanvi Kolte declared the winner and Raqesh Bapat finishing as the runner-up. However, viewers were disappointed as the usual post-win moments, including speeches and celebrations from the winner and runner-up, were reportedly not shown, leading to backlash against the makers.

A Reddit user posted under the title "Really that’s how they end the show?" questioning, "Where is celebration? Where is trophy moment? If they were low on time couldn’t they cut the dance performances and all. That’s it. That’s how they choose to end it? For real." Another user criticized the editing, saying, "That’s the most horrible editing and ending I’ve ever seen. Its beyond shameful that they did this during the FINALE."

Another viewer asked, "Why did they didn't even show reaction of both contestant after winner announcement?" Many fans felt the finalists should have been given time to speak, while others speculated that time constraints led to the abrupt ending. Viewers also suggested that performance segments could have been shortened to allow proper winner and runner-up reactions.

After Tanvi emerged as the winner, she was given Rs. 15 Lakh as the prize money. Along with this, she also got an electric scooter and a diamond jewelry voucher worth Rs. 10 Lakh.

As Tanvi walked out of Bigg Boss Marathi6 house, she paid a heartfelt tribute to the show. She said, "It’s a dream come true. This house made me a brand." Tanvi added, "I always dreamt of being here, being a heroine, and people laughed at me. I cannot imagine that I won’t hear Bigg Boss’ voice from tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, said, "Bigg Boss you have always supported me. Today, an example is set as to how a gentleman can also win this show. I will miss this show."