Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Tanvi Kolte Lifts The Trophy With ₹15 Lakh Prize Money, Raqesh Bapat Finishes As Runner-Up |

Tanvi Kolte has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. After winning Riteish Deshmukh’s show, Tanvi walked away with the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Alongside the trophy and the prize money, she also received an electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh, making her victory package even more rewarding.

A video of her post-win interaction is now going viral on social media, where she is seen accompanied by Rakhi Sawant.

In the viral video, Rakhi says, "Maine sabko bola tha Day 1 se ki Tanvi jeetegi kyunki mere zabaan pe til hai (I told everyone from Day 1 that Tanvi would win because I have a mole on my tongue)." Reacting to this, Tanvi added, "Rakhi ke zabaan pe til hai aur Rakhi ke pas bhot bada dil hai. Unse bola tha mai winner banungi aur dekh lo aaj 100 days ke baad mere hanth me trophy hai aur main ban chuki hun winner."

Rakhi then urged Salman Khan to bring Tanvi to Bigg Boss Hindi. She added, "Aur mai avi Bigg Boss Hindi ko kehna chahti hoon, Salman bhai Tanvi Hindi Bigg Boss mein jana chahti hai."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner |

Tanvi Kolte became emotional as she exited the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house just before the winner announcement. She said, "It’s a dream come true. This house made me a brand. I always dreamt of being here, being a heroine, and people laughed at me. I cannot imagine that I won’t hear Bigg Boss’ voice from tomorrow."

With Tanvi winning the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 title, Raqesh Bapat was declared the runner-up of the season. Before leaving the house, he thanked Bigg Boss for the journey and said, "Today, an example is set as to how a gentleman can also win this show. I will miss this show."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Announcement

Take a look at Top 5 contestants and the final results of the season:

Tanvi Kolte - winner

Raqesh Bapat- runner-up

Vishal Kotian- 2nd runner-up

Anushri Mane- 3rd runner-up

Deepali Sayyed- 4th runner-up