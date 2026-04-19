Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: Anushri Mane Eliminated At 4th Spot, Top 3 Finalists Revealed To Be Vishal Kotian, Raqesh Bapat & Tanvi Kolte

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Anushri Mane gets evicted at 4th spot |

After Deepali Sayyed, Anushri Mane happens to be the finalist who gets eliminated at the fourth position in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale. This leaves Vishal Kotian, Raqesh Bapat and Tanvi Kolte as the Top 3 finalists.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Anushri Mane Gets Evicted at 4th Spot

Anushri was eliminated from the show, finishing in fourth place. Following her eviction, the finalists were called into the garden area. She took home Rs. 1 lakh along with a jewellery gift voucher.

After becoming the first finalist to be evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Deepali performed on Dhurandhar’s song Shararat after exiting the house. Later, Rakhi Sawant lit up the stage with a performance on Kick’s song “Yaar Na Miley.”

Tanvi Kolte Becomes The Winner Of Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

Tanvi Kolte seems to have been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. A post shared by digital creator Alok Singh is going viral on social media. In the video, Rakhi Sawant is seen accompanying the winner Tanvi Kolte. In the clip, Rakhi says, "Maine sabko bola tha Day 1 se Tanvi jeetegi kyunki mere zabaan pe til hai." Later, Tanvi is seen celebrating with the trophy, saying, "Mai ban chuki hun winner." Rakhi also urged Bigg Boss Hindi host Salman Khan to bring Tanvi onto his show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale is currently available to stream on Colors Marathi and Jio Hotstar.