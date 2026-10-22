FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Modi Hails HM For Tackling Maoism To Shokeen's Apology For Racial Remarks'; Your Daily Noon Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 'India’s Internal Security Systems Become More Effective': PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s Role In Tackling Maoism & Drug Menace As Home Minister Turns 62

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday, praising his administrative capabilities and contributions to internal security. (Read more...)

2. Delhi Police Crime Branch Summons CJP Leaders Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka After Court Orders Release In Jantar Mantar Protest Case

Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janata Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to its Rajouri Garden office after a court ordered their release from judicial custody on bonds of Rs 50,000 each, subject to written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law. (Read more...)

3. Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Alleged Racial Remarks Against Tripura Youth After Outrage: ‘I Seek Forgiveness With Folded Hands’

Content creator Amir Shokeen apologised after a viral video allegedly showed him racially insulting a youth from Tripura. (Read more...)

4. FPJ Exclusive | 'Winning Medal For India Is A Matter Of Great Pride': Sprinter Rakesh Bhatt Reflects On Asian Para Games Bronze After Commonwealth Games Heartbreak

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Bhatt highlighted his personal best and redemption after missing out on a medal at the previous Commonwealth Games. (Read more...)

5. PM Modi & Donald Tusk To Hold High-Level Talks Today To Expand India-Poland Strategic Partnership Across Defence, Trade & Technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Polish PM Donald Tusk will hold bilateral talks in New Delhi to strengthen India-Poland ties, focusing on defence, trade, emerging technologies, space research and renewable energy, alongside regional security, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-EU relations. (Read more...)

6. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Practised Shooting Near Mumbai, Gun Misfired In Andheri Hotel Room, Says Report

Suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case allegedly practised shooting near Mumbai before the October 18 attack. (Read more...)