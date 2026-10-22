FPJ Exclusive | 'Winning Medal For India Is A Matter Of Great Pride': Sprinter Rakesh Bhatt Reflects On Asian Para Games Bronze After Commonwealth Games Heartbreak

Rakesh Bhatt/Instagram

Sprinter Rakesh Bhatt expressed immense pride after winning the bronze medal in the men's 100m T37 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Speaking to The Free Press Journal after his podium finish, Bhatt reflected on his achievement, revealing how winning a medal for India and setting a personal best made the moment even more special.

For Bhatt, the bronze medal was more than just another achievement in his sporting career. It was also an opportunity to overcome the disappointment of the previous Commonwealth Games, where he had been in contention for a medal but narrowly missed out on a podium finish. The sprinter admitted that the experience had left him wanting to deliver a better performance on the international stage.

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Recalling his previous experience, Bhatt said, "First of all, winning a medal for India is a matter of great pride in itself. In the previous Commonwealth Games, I was unable to achieve my personal best. I was in contention for a medal there, but unfortunately, I could not win one for India."

The Indian sprinter, however, found redemption at the Asian Para Games, where he combined a podium finish with a personal best. The achievement made his bronze medal particularly meaningful, allowing him to return home with the satisfaction of having delivered a performance that met his expectations.

Expressing his happiness at the result, Bhatt added, "So, I am very happy that I have now won a bronze medal for India at the Asian Para Games. I also achieved my personal best here and secured the bronze medal for my country. It is a very proud and happy moment for me."

Bhatt's performance marked a significant moment in his journey as a para-athlete, particularly after the disappointment of missing out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games. By securing bronze in the men's 100m T37 event and registering his personal best, the sprinter demonstrated his ability to bounce back on the international stage. His achievement at the Asian Para Games stands as a source of pride for both the athlete and the country, with Bhatt celebrating a hard-earned podium finish in India's colours.