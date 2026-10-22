'India’s Internal Security Systems Become More Effective': PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s Role In Tackling Maoism & Drug Menace As Home Minister Turns 62 | FPJ

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday, and said his administrative understanding has ensured that India's internal security systems become more effective.

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Shah, who has been serving as the country's home minister since 2019, turned 62 on Thursday.

"Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Shah's noteworthy successes include eliminating the menace of Maoism and furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs.

"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.

Thanking the prime minister for his wishes, Shah said, "Your kind words of commendation strengthen our commitment to serve the nation on its journey towards new heights of pride, prosperity, and progress."

"Be it Maoism or the menace of drugs, under your leadership we are resolved to root out anything that threatens our nation's peace and sovereignty," he said on X.

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