FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Modi Hails 7.8% Q1 GDP Growth, ATF Costlier By 5.46% At Rs121.28/l'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. ATF Prices Hiked 5.46% To ₹121.28/Litre: Will Flight Travel Get Costlier As Jet Fuel Makes Up 40% Of Airlines’ Costs?

ATF prices rose 5.46% to Rs 121.28 per litre, while commercial LPG increased by Rs 9.50 to Rs 2,747.50 per 19-kg cylinder. Domestic LPG, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged, adding to airlines’ costs as fuel accounts for up to 40% of operating expenses. (Read more...)

ATF Prices Hiked 5.46% To ₹121.28/Litre: Will Flight Travel Get Costlier As Jet Fuel Makes Up 40% Of Airlines’ Costs? | Agency

2. VIDEO: PM Modi Interacts, Shakes Hands With Chinese President Xi Jinping At 26th SCO Summit In Bishkek

A video showed the two leaders speaking while walking out, while another captured them shaking hands. Their previous meeting was in Tianjin in 2025. India is set to host the BRICS summit from September 11 in New Delhi. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they participate in the 26th SCO Summit.



(Source: Host Broadcaster via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/0I1khkxtum — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

3. PM Modi Hails India’s 7.8% Q1 GDP Growth, Calls It 'Collective Strength' Amid Global Crises; Slams Opposition For 'Spreading Despair' | Video

He urged greater focus on Swadeshi and self-reliance, while the government credited reforms and economic management for the strong performance. (Read more...)

7.8% growth.



Strong numbers.



Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

4. Double Trouble For Mumbaikars: CNG Price Hiked By ₹2/Kg; Auto & Taxi Fares Raised From Today - Check Details

Mumbaikars face higher travel and household expenses from September 1 as CNG, domestic PNG and auto-taxi fares rise. MGL increased CNG by Rs 2 to Rs 88/kg and PNG by Rs 1/SCM, citing higher input costs. (Read more...)

MGL has increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kg across all geographical areas, with the revised Mumbai price at ₹88 per kg from September 1, 2026. Domestic PNG prices have also risen by ₹1 per SCM due to higher input gas costs linked to international market conditions: Mahanagar Gas… pic.twitter.com/MTCddhDsXs — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

5. Oracle To Face Fresh Round Of Layoffs This Month; Thousands Of Indian Employees To Be Affected

The cuts may come in early or mid-September as the company reduces payroll costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure. (Read more...)

Oracle prepares for another round of pink slips | BALINT JAKSA

6. 227 Indians Recruited Into Russian Army, 51 Killed; India Seeks Release And Repatriation Of Remaining Nationals | Video

India is in constant talks with Moscow for the release and repatriation of remaining Indians, while PM Modi and Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral ties and global issues. (Read more...)

On Indians serving in the Russian military, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said



"At the last count, we had information about 227 Indian citizens who were recruited into the Russian army. Of that number, we have information that 139 of our citizens have been discharged.… pic.twitter.com/qhKOkgYqEQ — Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) August 31, 2026

7. '13 Pages For Mughals, 1 For Shivaji': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Scathing Attack On UPA Over NCERT History Textbooks | Video

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the UPA government of giving greater space to Mughal history than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in NCERT textbooks. (Read more...)

Deva Bhau का विपक्ष पर प्रहार @Dev_Fadnavis



विरोधियों के राज में NCERT में मुगलों को 13 पन्ने, हमारे छत्रपती शिवराय को सिर्फ 1 पैराग्राफ!



मोदी सरकार ने इतिहास सुधारा - मुगल 1 पैराग्राफ में, शिवराय और मराठा साम्राज्य को पूरे 17 पन्ने!



Fake Narrative खत्म, सत्य की जीत।🚩 pic.twitter.com/tJ9DofifUB — Ayodhya Raj🚩 (@Ayodhyaraj257) September 1, 2026

8. Tim Cook Steps Down As Apple CEO, John Ternus Takes Over Leadership

John Ternus has taken over as Apple CEO from Tim Cook, who moves to executive chairman after 15 years, as the tech giant faces a crucial transition driven by AI. (Read more...)

Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 31, 2026

9. Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To NBA Legend Allen Iverson With Striking US Open Debut Look

Osaka emerged from the tunnel wearing a dramatic ensemble consisting of a long white skirt and a grey hooded robe covered with newspaper-style clippings featuring images and references to the tennis star. (Read more...)

10. Akshay Kumar To Play Character Inspired By Jim Corbett In His 9th Film With Priyadarshan: Report

Akshay will play a hunter inspired by Jim Corbett, whose journey shifts from hunting man-eating tigers to advocating wildlife conservation. The film will begin pre-production in October. (Read more...)