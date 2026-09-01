Double Trouble For Mumbaikars: CNG Price Hiked By ₹2/Kg; Auto & Taxi Fares Raised From Today - Check Details |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are set to face a double hit to their daily travel and household expenses from Tuesday, September 1, with CNG and domestic PNG prices increasing and auto-rickshaw and taxi fares also going up across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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CNG Price Rises By ₹2 Per Kg

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of CNG by Rs 2 per kg, taking the revised rate to Rs 88 per kg in and around Mumbai from September 1. The company has also raised the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM). The revised prices came into effect from midnight on August 31.

MGL attributed the increase to a sharp rise in input gas costs linked to international indices amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. According to the company, rising demand for CNG has forced it to source a significant portion of its requirement through imported spot regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), which has become more expensive.

Read Also Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By ₹2/kg; Domestic PNG Also Gets Costlier From September 1

The company said the latest price revision was aimed at partially offsetting higher procurement costs while ensuring an uninterrupted and sustained supply of natural gas. The CNG hike is expected to affect lakhs of vehicle owners across Mumbai and surrounding areas, including autorickshaw drivers, taxi operators and private motorists. The increase in domestic PNG prices will also add to the monthly fuel expenses of households using piped gas.

Auto, Taxi Minimum Fares Increased

Adding to the burden on commuters, the minimum fares for auto-rickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis in the MMR have also been increased from September 1. The minimum fare for an auto-rickshaw has increased by Rs 1 to Rs 27, while the minimum fare for a black-and-yellow taxi has risen by Rs 2 to Rs 33.

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The per-kilometre fare for taxis has been revised from Rs 20.66 to Rs 21.90, while the auto-rickshaw fare has increased from Rs 17.40 to Rs 18.22 per kilometre. The fare revision was approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) at a recent meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary.

Drivers Get 3 Months To Recalibrate Meters

According to the RTO, drivers can charge the revised fares after recalibrating their electronic fare meters or by displaying the RTO-approved fare table. Drivers have been directed to complete meter recalibration within three months, by the end of November.

However, the revised fares are applicable from September 1, and drivers who fail to recalibrate their meters within the stipulated period could face penalties. More than 4.5 lakh autorickshaws and 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis operate across the MMR, with most of these vehicles running on CNG.

The last fare hike of Rs 3 each for taxis and autorickshaws in the MMR came into effect on February 1 last year. With CNG prices now also increasing, commuters and transport operators are likely to feel the impact of the latest twin fare revisions.

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