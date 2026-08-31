Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By ₹2/kg; Domestic PNG Also Gets Costlier From September 1 | X

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Sunday announced a Rs 2 per kg increase in the price of CNG, taking the revised rate to Rs 88 per kg in and around Mumbai from September 1. The company has also raised the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM).

The revised prices will come into effect from midnight of August 31. MGL attributed the hike to a sharp rise in input gas costs linked to international indices amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

According to the company, rising demand for CNG has forced it to meet a major portion of its requirement through imported spot regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), which has become more expensive. The higher cost of sourcing gas has significantly increased the company's overall input cost.

MGL said the latest revision was aimed at partially offsetting the increase in procurement costs while ensuring an uninterrupted and sustained supply of CNG to consumers.

The hike is likely to affect lakhs of CNG vehicle owners in Mumbai and surrounding areas, including autorickshaw, taxi and private vehicle users, coming at a time when transport costs are already under pressure. The increase in domestic PNG prices will also add to household fuel expenses for consumers using piped gas.

MGL said it would continue exploring ways to optimise costs and promote the wider use of natural gas as a cleaner and environmentally friendly fuel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/